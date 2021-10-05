Spooky Season in Waterloo Region

Oktoberfest may be coming to a close on Oct. 12, but Halloween season is just beginning, along with many events to celebrate the spookiest time of year. As always, you can check out the University of Waterloo events page for interesting things to do on campus, and the region will be home to several fun events in the latter half of this month.

Evil Dead the Musical

Oct. 28 to Nov. 7

Alpine Club of Kitchener

A show from local community theatre M.A.V.I.S Productions, Evil Dead, the Musical is a classic horror-comedy-musical, combining elements from cult horror films The Evil Dead, The Evil Dead 2 and Army of Darkness.

“When five college students go to an abandoned cabin in the woods they accidentally unleash an evil force that turns them all into demons. It’s all up to Ash (a housewares employee, turned demon-killing hero), and his trusty chainsaw to save the day,” the event’s Facebook page describes.

The description also notes that audiences should wear clothes they don’t mind getting a little messy, due to the inclusion of a “Splatter Zone” and a “Not-So-Splatter Zone” as the show lets the fake blood fly.

Tickets are $32.84 each and are selling out quickly. MAVIS Productions has already added an extra four nights to the show’s run, so if you’re interested, get tickets soon.

2nd Annual Howl-O-Ween Walk and Family Fun Day

Oct. 30, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Galt Curling Club Parking Lot

1610 Dunbar Rd.

Cambridge, Ont.

Though it’s a little farther away, this event supports a good cause; all proceeds go to the Cambridge Humane Society’s shelter programs and services. Pet owners are encouraged to bring their animals, but all animal lovers, individuals and families are welcome. There will be various vendors, music, prizes, games, animals and a Beavertail Food Truck.

Various Pumpkin Patches

October is the perfect time to visit a pumpkin patch. Luckily, there are several in the Kitchener-Waterloo area.

Shantz Family Farm

Mid-September to Nov. 1

Open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

1544 Bleams Rd.

RR#2 Petersburg (near Mannheim)

If you’d like to support a local farm and want to buy a pumpkin without additional activities, Shantz Family Farm offers a self-serve roadside stand that includes pumpkins, squash, gourds, and decorative corn in the fall, with bagged campfire wood and straw bales available year-round.

There is designated parking adjacent to the farm, by Mannheim Mennonite Church. The stand is cash-only.

Good Family Farm

Mid-September to Oct. 31

Open Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

909 Bridge St. E.

Waterloo, Ont.

Much like the Shantz Family Farm, the Good Family Farm currently operates as a roadside stand.

The Good Family Farm is great if you want many different kinds of pumpkin and squash for decorating or culinary purposes. The farm offers a wide variety of products and prides itself on satisfying the diverse needs and tastes of its customers. Additionally, if you need ideas on what to do with so many different kinds of squash, the farm offers recipes like spaghetti squash and pumpkin loaf on its website.

Good Family Farm accepts cash, debit or credit cards.

Snyder’s Farm

Pumpkin patch, gift barn and bakery open weekends 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Snyder’s Family Farm

936685 Blenheim Rd., Bright, Ont.

If you want to make a day of getting your pumpkins, Snyder’s farm is a more activities-based pumpkin patch. You can choose a pumpkin, check out some local vendors in the Gift Barn and grab a treat at their Bakery or Candy Barn. Additionally, if you’re willing to return at night and want something a little spookier, Snyder’s Family Farm also offers…

Fear Farm

Friday through Sunday beginning at 7 p.m.

Ends Oct. 31

Snyder’s Farm

A general admission pass to the Fear Farm includes four haunted attractions: a haunted hayride, an outdoor “Hillbilly hike,” an outdoor corn maze (“The Stalking Dead”) and one indoor haunt house (“Hiller House”). Visitors additionally have access to the food areas — Double Decker Grilled Cheese, the Autumn Grill, a beer garden and the previously mentioned Candy Barn, Bakery, pumpkin patch and Gift Barn. Tickets are $39.99.