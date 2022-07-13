Stabbing at CMH leaves one hospitalized, another arrested

Last Wednesday night, police were called to CMH at around 8:45 pm, where a man was stabbed inside UW’s Claudette Millar Hall residence. The attack has left the man hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Both men involved in the incident are UW students.

Special constable services tracked the 19-year-old-assailant down until Waterloo police brought him into custody, charging him with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon with dangerous intent. The motive behind the attack remains unknown.

According to the Waterloo Record, news of the stabbing spread slowly, despite tweets from the university published Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The Record interviewed students leaving CMH the day after the incident and found that respondents were either unaware of the attack or that their knowledge was limited and based on reports from friends.

Students who had heard about the stabbing expressed concern about their safety on campus and emphasized their desire to be kept updated about the situation.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.