Start of new term keeps our university moving A message from the University of Waterloo's president

Welcome back to campus. Whether you’re coming back from a co-op work term or just coming off a successful exam period, spring at the University of Waterloo is a special time. When most universities take the warm months off, our students, staff and faculty are working harder than ever.

This passion and dedication is what sets us apart, however, we understand that it is not always easy to hit the ground running when so many of your counterparts at other universities are taking time off. Know that your faculty and support staff are right there alongside you, ensuring we are a supportive environment to help you stand above your peers at other institutions.

There is a lot of activity going on right now across campus, including the launch of the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) Canada hosted right here at the University of Waterloo on May 7th. SDSN Canada is our opportunity to act as a catalyst for good in meeting Canada’s Sustainable Development Goals set out by the United Nations.

Being home to Canada’s SDSN is a tremendous honour and shows the dynamic university and community we are. Because of our top researchers, extraordinary student talent and our entrepreneurial spirit, Waterloo makes progress through action.

The landscape of our campus is also evolving to better serve our community.

This includes the North Campus Field House currently under construction next to the Columbia Ice Field complex, the PAC-SLC expansion that will add 65,000 square feet of indoor space for our students and the creation of a new transit terminal.

After the thorough work of the President’s Advisory Committee on Student Mental Health to release its report and recommendations this past February, implementing the recommendations is now underway thanks to the guidance of Professor John Hirdes.

Student wellness and the overall health of our community remains a top priority. One person suffering and in need of support is one too many. We are, and will continue to, make strides.

It is a pleasure to welcome everyone back to campus. I encourage you to make the most of your time here this term and take advantage of every opportunity to learn, explore and also have some fun with friends along the way. We are a community that stands together. Please join me to ensure we continue to strengthen that community.

Feridun Hamdullahpur

President and Vice-Chancellor