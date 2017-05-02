Start-ups focused on clean energy from Waterloo

1Borealis Wind
This start-up focuses on de-icing turbine blades, which reduces power output on wind farms. They have designed an easy-to-install heating retrofit to be installed within wind turbine blades.
Website: http://www.borealiswind.com/
2EMAGIN
This start-up allows water utilities to proactively manage their infrastructure in real-time, allowing for smarter operational decisions. This drives down operational costs and risk, enhances service reliability, and promotes conservation.
Website: http://emagin.ca/
3Enpact Technologies
This start-up is focused on “powering wearable devices through mechanical energy harvesting nano-materials” according to Velocity.
4H2nanO
This start-up works on harnessing solar energy to drive chemical processes that break down persistent organic contaminants in water. This is done at a low cost without generating any waste.
Website: http://www.h2nano.ca/
5Masood Energy
This start-up is looking to reimagine and create effective and efficient energy storage technologies, by repurposing used electric vehicle batteries.
Website: http://www.masoodenergy.com/
6More clean-energy start-ups
- Azam Waters
- Enpact Technologies
- EnPowered
- Grobo
- Innovative Protein Technologies
- Landmine Boys
- LeafGenius
- Lumotune
- NanoPhyll
- Pegasus Aeronautics
- Salient Energy
- Terrene
- UpGrain