Stories From Home

Shruti

At the beginning of quarantine, I was scrolling through Instagram and came across a friend advertising his cookies. I never knew he could cook, but his presentation won my heart over. So I decided to experiment with cheesecake. My aunt loves cheesecakes, and she was so impressed with what I made; it gave me the confidence to try more challenging recipes. I made cheesecakes with Oreo crust, Irish cream, fresh rose, fresh fruits—blueberry, strawberry and even the classic apple and cinnamon. I began baking for friends and family and discovered the saying is true—the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach.

Someone suggested I should start selling what I made, and since it gave me so much joy, I didn’t mind the excuse to bake more. In a month, I started getting many calls for orders and decided to expand my menu. I added cake pops, cookies, ice cream and smoothie bowls. Since many of my friends and family weren’t staying close to me, I couldn’t deliver to them. To make them happy, I posted my recipes online! They could try making them on their own, and I was always there to help. In a world where everything was seeming bitter, adding a little sweetness to someone’s life was all the hope I needed.

If you’re ever in the need of something sweet, you can find me at @shrus.patisserie.