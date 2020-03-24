Strong and Resilient Indigenous Women and Two-Spirit people

As Women’s History month continues through the month of March, I find myself noticing the lack of Indigenous representation in the media (outside of Indigenous run media).

So I have taken it upon myself to write an extremely small list of historic Indigenous women and Two-Spirit people who have done/have been doing incredibly amazing work and deserve to be recognized.

Disclaimer: It’s important to note that the use of the term “Indian” is used as it is the direct language used by the Canadian government in their legislation. Non-Indigenous people should not refer to Indigenous people as “Indians” as it is offensive and racist.

It is correct to either use Indigenous, Native, First Nations, Métis, Inuit, or you know…just calling someone by their name.

Ozaawindib (Ojibwe, Two-Spirit: Makandwewininiwag [the Pillager band of Ojibwe])

Ozaawindib is a Two-Spirit Ojibwe woman who lived on Gaa-Miskwaawaakokaag near Leech Lake in 1800.

Much of Ozaawindib’s life was written and recorded through the lens of white colonizers who engaged with her community. As colonization and forced assimilation grew with the occupation of settlers, gender roles and identities that the colonizers brought with them were forced into Indigenous communities.

By the late 1700s and into the early 1800s, life for Two-Spirit and Trans Native people became harder, especially with the occupying government’s creation and implementation of its Indian policy in the late 19th century.

Ozaawindib was seen as a heroic guide to settlers who wrote about her, but many of her stories leave out her gender identity. Many non-Native writers have also taken it upon themselves to write and publish a false narrative about Ozaawindib, claiming she was “just a male who cross-dressed, and was more tied to being homosexual than Two-Spirit” as a way to delegitimize Two-Spirit identities and queerness being openly accepted and normalized in Indigenous communities.

Another non-Native writer even went as far as to claim Ozaawindib wasn’t Native, saying she was a Swedish man. These false publications are just one example of Indigenous stories being distorted to fit non-Native agendas.

Ozaawindib and her life are important to many Ojibwe people — she was a fighter, hunter, designated Chief, and a proud Ojibwe woman.

Two-Spirit, Trans, and Queer Indigenous stories are often erased from the mainstream, so the work being done by Indigenous scholars to fit the pieces of her life back together is a beautiful example of Indigenous resistance.

Mary Two-Axe Early (Mohawk: Kahnawake Quebec)

Mary Two-Axe Early was a Mohawk woman from the Kahnawake reserve in Quebec who was at the forefront on Indigenous women’s rights. Colonization was going strong and hasn’t stopped since, with colonizers bringing their ideas of gendered roles within European society and forcing them onto Indigenous communities.

These colonial aspects and patriarchal views were not left out when colonizers created the Indian Act in 1876. Section 12 (1)(b) stated that “an Indian woman who married a non-Indian man (whether Aboriginal or non-status) would lose her status.”

Mary Two-Axe Early pursued this colonial law for the women who had lost their status due to marrying non-status or non-Native men. She established “Equal Rights for Indian Women’’ which eventually changed to “Indian Rights for Indian Women.”

Mary Two-Axe Early worked and fought for all Indigenous women from the 1960s until 1985 when Bill C-31 was created. Mary Two-Axe Early was the first of many Indigenous women who regained her status in the eyes of the Canadian government.

She was awarded the Governor General’s Award, a Honourary Doctorate of Law from York University, and a National Aboriginal Achievement Award for her work towards Bill C-31 and her work for the rights of all Indigenous women.

Christine Welsh (Métis: Red River, Manitoba)

Christine Welsh is a Métis filmmaker born in Regina, Saskatchewan. Her father’s ancestors were Buffalo hunters traveling West with the Red River Métis Resistance, and her mother’s ancestors were Eastern European immigrants who settled in the prairies around the early 1900s.

Welsh graduated from the University of Regina with a B.A. She has been writing and producing films since 1991, with her first job as an assistant editor in 1977 for the film “Who Has Seen the Wind”.

One of her most well known titles is “Finding Dawn” (2006), which looked further into the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) epidemic. It won a Gold Audience Award at the Amnesty International Film Festival in 2006.

In part with film making, Christine is also a public speaker and a published academic. Welsh was also an associate professor at the University of Victoria, where she taught Indigenous Women’s Studies and Indigenous Cinema until she retired in 2017.

Irene Avaalaaqiaq Tiktaalaaq (Inuit: Qamani’tuaq [Baker Lake], Nunavut)

Irene Avaalaaqiaq Tiktaalaaq is a celebrated Inuit artist born near Baker Lake on the North shore of Tebesjuak Lake. She was raised by her grandparents and grew up living off the land, learning traditional Inuit teachings, and keeping her culture strong.

In the 1960s Irene began creating small soapstone sculptures and illustrations, which eventually led her to work in printmaking at a local printmaking studio, working onappliqué and embroidery.

Her work is inspired from traditional oral stories and legends that her grandmother told her growing up. Avaalaaqiaq Tiktaalaaq’s work has multiple solo exhibits in Toronto, Baltimore, and Guelph. She received an honourary Doctor of Laws from the University of Guelph, and has been a huge role model to young artists from her community.

Avaalaaqiaq Tiktaalaaq created art that has helped preserve her culture and inspired countless future Inuit artists.

Angela Sidney (Tagish: Carcross/Tagish First Nation)

Angela Sidney is a Tagish author and storyteller from Carcross, Yukon born in 1902. Her mother was Tlingit and her father was Tagish. She spent her childhood listening to her mother’s stories.

She married young at the age of 14, and as an adult she worked to keep her culture alive for the next generations. Sidney worked to record the language, stories, dances, and traditions of her people.

She spent time teaching her customs to the youth, and also worked with anthropologists so that the Tagish language could be correctly recorded to ensure its survival. Sidney worked her whole life to keep her people strong and proudly connected to their culture.

She helped co-found the Yukon International Storytelling Festival, helped co-write traditional Tagish stories, and helped document Tagish Place Names for locations in southern Yukon. Angela Sidney passed away in 1991, but to this day she is remembered for her work in preserving the Tagish culture and traditions.