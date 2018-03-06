The University of Waterloo mourns the death of a student who took their life on Mar. 5 at UWP. There were no indications of foul play.

According to a statement by UW Director, Media Relations and Issues Management Matthew Grant, the student was a 22-year-old male in his fourth year of study.

The University of Waterloo’s statement read, “Our university community is saddened by the loss of one of our students who died on campus earlier today. Early indications are that the student took his own life,” adding, “the University will reach out to the family to offer our support and to discuss the timing of providing further information updates to campus.”

Imprint will publish an update next week. We offer our condolences to the student’s family and friends.