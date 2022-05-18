Student’s guide to the provincial election

Ontario is holding a provincial election on Thursday, June 2, 2022. This guide is a breakdown of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.

Voting

Register to vote

You can register to vote online through the Election Ontario eRegistration system. You will need one piece of ID and proof of your current residential address (e.g., a utility bill or lease) to register. Early registration simplifies the voting process by reducing what you need to bring to the polls on election day, but it is not required.

Voting on election day

Ontario residents can vote in person on election day (June 2) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EDT at their assigned polling station. To find your assigned polling station, enter your postal code on the Elections Ontario website.

If you are eligible to vote in Ontario and live away from home for school or co-op, you can still vote. If you are studying or working in the province, you have two options for where to vote:

In the electoral district for your permanent residential address (your home address). In the electoral district for your address while attending school or on co-op.

Voters who register ahead of time must bring one piece of ID with their name to the polling station. Voters who are not on the registered voters list will need to bring ID that shows their current residential address.

If you do not currently live in Ontario but your permanent address is in the province, you can still apply to vote by mail or you can add yourself to the Register of Absentee Voters (see below).

Advance voting

If you want to vote before June 2, you can do so at any advance voting location in your electoral district from May 19 to 28 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. EDT. You can also vote at your returning office until 6 p.m. on June 1.

Voting by Mail

To apply to vote by mail, you can use the online Vote by Mail application or you can download and an application from the Elections Ontario website that can be sent in by email or regular mail. The deadline to apply is 6 p.m. EDT on May 27, 2022.

Once your application is submitted, you will receive a voting kit in the mail. The kit must be filled out and submitted by 6 p.m. EDT on June 2 for your vote to be counted.

If you would prefer to vote in your home riding, rather than in Waterloo, this is likely the easiest option to do so. Otherwise you would need to return to your home riding either on election day or during the advance polling period.

For more information about voting and the election, download the Elections Ontario app.

The Parties

Since 2018, the Progressive Conservative Party has had a majority government, while the New Democratic Party has formed the Official Opposition. In Waterloo, the NDP’s Catherine Fife has served as the Member of Provincial Parliament since 2012.

Progressive Conservative Party — “Let’s get it done.”

Party Leader: Doug Ford, who has served as the premier of Ontario since June 2018.

Waterloo Candidate: Andrew Aitken

New Democratic Party — “Strong. Ready. Working for you.”

Party Leader: Andrea Horwath, who has served as the leader of the Official Opposition in Ontario since 2018 and as the leader of the Ontario NDP since 2009.

Waterloo Candidate: Catherine Fife

Liberal Party — “A place to grow.”

Party Leader: Steven Del Duca, who has served as the leader of the Ontario Liberal Party since March 2020.

Waterloo Candidate: Jennifer Tuck

Green Party — “New solutions to old problems.”

Party Leader: Mike Schreiner, who has served as the leader of the Ontario Green Party since 2009.

Waterloo Candidate: Shefaza Esmail

You can find your local candidates on the Elections Ontario Website.

Party Platforms

The Globe and Mail’s Ontario election platform guide outlines where each of the four parties stand on major issues including health care, education, the economy, housing, the environment, and more. For more in-depth information about each party’s promises, you can visit each party’s website and read their party platform documents.

If you’re still unsure of who to vote for, check out CBC’s Vote Compass, a tool that helps you determine which candidates and parties most closely align with your beliefs.

The Debates

The first debate of the 2022 Ontario election was held in North Bay on May 10. The second debate was held in Toronto on May 16.

Predictions

There are several popular election forecasts that predict the most likely outcomes leading up to June 2.

Follow the Ontario Votes 2022 Poll Tracker, Vox Pop Up Labs Provincial Election Forecast, and 338Canada’s Ontario Projection to get a sense of each candidate’s chances.

Work for Elections Ontario

Elections Ontario has a number of paid roles available to students. Visit jobs.elections.on.ca to learn more about the different opportunities.