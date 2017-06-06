Music festival season is upon us and there’s plenty to be a part of on any given weekend no matter where in the world you are.

The only festival to happen in the KW area is Ever After, which took place June 2-4.

The three day event was packed full of well-known EDM artists and local talent was also highlighted.

In talking to the owner of the festival, Gabriel Mattacchione before the event, Imprint was told about expansions on site and the A-List line-up that was planned for the weekend.

Having been to many festivals, including last year’s Ever After, I was hoping the festival would be at the same level as last year. I was happy with the festival generally, but there were a few things that I feel like could have been better.

BEST AND WORST SET(S)

I could not keep it to one best set. I’m going to share the best ones so you can find them and fall in love with them as well.

Excision

Snails

Zed’s Dead

NGHTMRE

Ticky Ty b2b Miz Megs

Dekoze

Sydney Blu

It was very easy to pick the worst set of the weekend: French Montana. Hands down the worst set I think I have ever seen. He was 20 minutes late for his set, took a drink and smoke break, and was so incoherent he couldn’t finish any song he started in a manner that was pleasurable to listen to.

FOOD

There were many great choices to pick from when it came to meals at the venue in the form of food trucks (of course, what better way is there to eat?).

There was the outdoor event favourites such as cotton candy, candy apples, funnel cake, deep-fried Mars bars, and bloomin’ onions.

There was also a Boston Pizza food truck, Greek food, a food company called Kono Pizza (which makes pizza in a cone), tacos, and Jamaican food.

The selection was great but everything was so expensive.

STAGES

The event was promoted as having three stages; an exciting upgrade from last year’s two. Mattacchione told Imprint before the event that there would be two main stages with international acts and one stage dedicated to Ontario talent. The two main stages were called Excalibur Stage and Oculus Realm, and the local stage was aptly named the Ontario stage.

The Ontario stage did not set times, and the performers names were not shown anywhere. There were also Ontario artists that were on the main stages, which was very confusing. I wish that there had been some acknowledgment of the people on the third stage.

The Ontario stage was also not really set up in a way that would have allowed for crowds to enjoy what was happening there. Most of the space in front of this stage was taken up by an ATM bank and port-o-potty’s.

I hope that next time the stages would all be set up to succeed. I think that it would have also been better with just two stages as the space at the event wasn’t very large and there was a lot happening.

CARNIVAL

Last year’s event had one ride, the Ferris Wheel. This year they added a Tilt-A-Whirl, the Gravitron, and Salt and Pepper Shaker.

I must have ridden the Tilt-A-Whirl a million times in three days. It was great. I hope this part of the festival continues to grow.

BOOTHS

This years booths included a clothing store, henna tattoos, face painting, event merchandise, an onsite tattoo parlour, and an oxygen bar. I think there was a good mix of things for people to choose from.

CHILL ZONE

X Infused created a space for people to relax away from the heat, which included hammocks, shaded areas, and games. This was the perfect escape from the heat and a fantastic addition to the event.

FLAGS

All of the standard festival flags were present. The Canada flag, along with other countries, the marijuana flag, and even other universities were represented (especially Laurier).

In this space I was highly disappointed once again in UW students who were at the event. There was not a single UW flag, t-shirt, backpack, sticker — anything — anywhere.

