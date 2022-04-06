The 2022 Sunshine List: Who are UW’s top earners?

Ontario’s annual Sunshine List, released on March 25, 2022, shows Feridun Hamdullahpur, president emeritus, as the University of Waterloo’s top earner.

The Sunshine List identifies public sector employees who make more than $100,000 in a calendar year. The list, introduced in 1996, provides accountability and transparency.

According to the list, Hamdullahpur has an annual salary of $473,446 with $2,862 in benefits, making his total income $476,309.

James Rush, vice-president, academic and provost, is UW’s second-highest earner with an annual salary of $326,000 and $10,482 in benefits. Steve Fortin, third on the list, is the director of the School of Accounting and Finance and has a total annual income of $329,865.

The Sunshine List has a total of 1,445,448 entries and 0.66 per cent of the people on the list are employed at UW.

UW has 9,543 entries, out of which, 356 UW employees have a total income higher than $200,000.

More information about the Sunshine List can be found at sunshinelist.ca.

TOP 10 EARNERS