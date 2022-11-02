This week on campus

OCT. 21

A $1 million donation from UW chancellor Dominic Barton will fund a new award for Indigenous students, along with those studying business and entrepreneurship.

Barton’s gift will support three key initiatives at the university. An award will be created for Indigenous students to help reduce barriers to education and encourage new ideas and perspectives. The Kiinomaagawin Zhoonia Award, meaning “wealth of learning or teaching,” will be available to Indigenous students entering a full-time undergraduate program. The first awards will be available in 2023 and have a potential value of $40,000 each. Money will also be allocated for UW’s Indigenous Opportunities Fund.

Additionally, the International Study Trip program will be expanded, giving students in the School of Accounting and Finance the chance to meet corporate leaders in places like South Asia.

The Velocity entrepreneurship program will also benefit from the funds and receive a new space called the Innovation Area, which will be home to high-tech labs, manufacturing equipment, and collaboration space.

Barton is UW’s 11th chancellor and a well-known business leader and philanthropist.

Source: University of Waterloo, Office of Advancement

OCT. 25

UW engineering professor Dr. Norman Zhou is the recipient of the Synergy Award for Innovation in Natural Sciences and Engineering Research from NSERC.

Zhou’s work has led to advancements in the fields of nanomaterials fabrication and laser processing of shape memory alloys. He was one of four Canadian winners and recognized in the productive collaborations category. Zhou will receive a $200,000 research grant, and the industrial partners he worked with will each receive a $30,000 voucher to go toward future partnerships.

Zhou is the Canada Research Chair (Tier I) in Advanced Materials Joining and Processing and the Associate Director of the Centre for Advanced Materials Joining at UW.

Source: University of Waterloo, Faculty of Engineering

OCT. 26

Former University Secretary Karen Jack is no longer working for UW.

Jack joined UW in 2000 in the Department of Management Sciences and joined the Secretariat in 2009. There she served as Privacy Officer, Assistant University Secretary and University Secretary.

UW anticipates starting a search for a new University Secretary next year. In the meantime, Executive Director Andrea Kelman has been appointed Acting University Secretary.

Source: Internal Memo sent to UW students and employees

OCT. 28

University of Waterloo’s Stratford School of Interaction Design and Business celebrated its 10th anniversary.

The school began as a partnership between the city of Stratford and UW, offering programs in digital arts and design within a global business framework. It started with 16 students and is now home to over 700 students enrolled in undergraduate and graduate programs, both on-campus and online.

Undergraduate students at the school are enrolled in the Global Business and Digital Arts (GBDA) program, and graduate students are enrolled in the Masters of Digital Experience Innovation (MDEI) program. Both programs are the first of their kind in Canada.

Source: University of Waterloo, Stratford School of Interaction Design and Business

NOV 1

International News (INews), the 24/7 on-campus convenience store operated by WUSA in the SLC, is now known as Flock Stop. This change is a result of WUSA’s decision not to renew their agreement with INews, which officially ended on Oct. 31.

Flock Stop, like INews, will remain entirely student-run, and will continue providing the same service. WUSA has announced that they will also be adding more products and providing better deals

Source: Waterloo Undergraduate Student Association