Tomato & Salmon 

As we approach reading week, I am assuming work is piling up and the last thing on your mind is what’s for dinner. So why not throw everything in a pan and be done with it? Every little tedious thing about cooking should be the last thing on your mind. This dish is quick and easy, I can promise you that.

Tools

Lasagna pan

Measuring cup or bowl

Ingredients

1 can of peeled tomatoes

⅓ tube of tomato paste

1-2 salmon fillets (sizes may vary)

1-2 tbsp of olive oil (depending on how fatty your salmon is)

1-2 garlic cloves

1 shallot/onion (sliced)

Black pepper

Thyme (dried or fresh)

2 tsp of salt