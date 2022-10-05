Tomato & Salmon 

By
Ingrid Au
-
As we approach reading week, I am assuming work is piling up and the last thing on your mind is what’s for dinner. So why not throw everything in a pan and be done with it? Every little tedious thing about cooking should be the last thing on your mind. This dish is quick and easy, I can promise you that. 

Tools 

Lasagna pan 

Measuring cup or bowl 

Ingredients

1 can of peeled tomatoes 

⅓ tube of tomato paste 

1-2 salmon fillets (sizes may vary)

1-2 tbsp of olive oil (depending on how fatty your salmon is)

1-2 garlic cloves

1 shallot/onion (sliced) 

Black pepper 

Thyme (dried or fresh)

2 tsp of salt

