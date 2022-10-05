Tomato & Salmon 

As we approach reading week, I am assuming work is piling up and the last thing on your mind is what’s for dinner. So why not throw everything in a pan and be done with it? Every little tedious thing about cooking should be the last thing on your mind. This dish is quick and easy, I can promise you that.
Tools
Lasagna pan
Measuring cup or bowl
Ingredients
1 can of peeled tomatoes
⅓ tube of tomato paste
1-2 salmon fillets (sizes may vary)
1-2 tbsp of olive oil (depending on how fatty your salmon is)
1-2 garlic cloves
1 shallot/onion (sliced)
Black pepper
Thyme (dried or fresh)
2 tsp of salt