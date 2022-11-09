Tomato soup is one of the world’s most comforting foods. As some of us wrap up midterm season while others are still in the waves of it, we can all appreciate a warm bowl of comfort.
Tools
Pot
Spatula
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups of canned peeled tomatoes (about 1 can)
1 cup of chicken or vegetable broth
- Fresh or dried basil
- 2 garlic cloves (finely diced)
- Half of a shallot
- Olive oil
- 1 ½ tbsp of butter
- Black pepper
- Salt
Instructions
- How you chop your aromatics depends on the texture you are looking for in your soup. If you are looking for something more chowder-like, slice your shallots. If you fancy a blended texture, finely dice your shallots.
- In a pot, heat the oil and butter to cook the garlic and shallots until golden brown and softened. If you are using dried basil, add it now. Add the tomatoes and crush them with a spatula until the juices have formed a soup base. Combine the broth with the crushed tomatoes and add a pinch of salt once the mixture boils. If you are using fresh basil, add it now. Let the soup simmer on low heat for about 10 minutes. Finish with black pepper and serve.
- Grilled cheese is tomato soup’s faithful companion. Add sweet peppers, cauliflower or beets to your soup to spice things up. Whether you have just finished exams or are still in the midst of them, a warm bowl of soup can be a source of comfort amid this hectic season.
Take care!