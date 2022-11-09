Tomato soup is one of the world’s most comforting foods. As some of us wrap up midterm season while others are still in the waves of it, we can all appreciate a warm bowl of comfort.

Tools

Pot

Spatula

Ingredients

Instructions

How you chop your aromatics depends on the texture you are looking for in your soup. If you are looking for something more chowder-like, slice your shallots. If you fancy a blended texture, finely dice your shallots.

In a pot, heat the oil and butter to cook the garlic and shallots until golden brown and softened. If you are using dried basil, add it now. Add the tomatoes and crush them with a spatula until the juices have formed a soup base. Combine the broth with the crushed tomatoes and add a pinch of salt once the mixture boils. If you are using fresh basil, add it now. Let the soup simmer on low heat for about 10 minutes. Finish with black pepper and serve.