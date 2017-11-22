Each term up to 40 startups assemble in QNC, pitching their company in an attempt to qualify for the Velocity Fund Final (VFF).

From Nov. 15-16 the qualifiers featured nearly 40 teams, each vying for $5,000 to launch their budding businesses.

Only five from each night would be allowed to move on after proving themselves before a trio of judges.

This trial took the form of a three minute pitch accompanied by a slideshow presentation.

Contestants were evaluated on not only the quality of their presentation but also on the merit of their business idea.

This year’s ten finalists had a variety of business ideas; from debt financing for sustainable foods to adding physical effects to VR.

Some teams were not new to the VFF qualifiers, having pitched the qualifiers and even the finals at times.

Most, however, were new to the scene, eager to prove themselves, and excited to take on the world of startups.

The ten teams will now have a chance to incorporate feedback given by the judges in time for their pitch at the VFF and a chance at $5,000 on Nov. 30.

The VFF 25K is to take place the same day and will feature more developed startups pitching for $25,000.

Interested readers can find the complete list of qualifying companies and their brief descriptions at velocity.uwaterloo.ca.