Under 15 2023 Soccer Championship to be held in Waterloo Region

The Canada Soccer U-15 Toyota National Championship has been rescheduled to take place from Oct. 4 to 9, 2023, after having been cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“This event will bring the best youth soccer players from across the country to Waterloo Region to showcase the beautiful game and connect with the region’s incredibly strong soccer community,” said the Explore Waterloo Region Sport Hosting Office in a press release. “Not only is this an incredible opportunity for our soccer community of players, coaches and officials, but an event of this stature will create significant economic impact for our partners, all of whom were hit hard during the pandemic.”

Canada Soccer received an overwhelming number of proposals from various municipalities, including past hosts. Among these, Waterloo region was selected as the U-15 Cup Host. The championship hosts approximately 600 soccer clubs and 1,500 participants each fall.

“The Toyota National Championships are the largest amateur team sport competition in Canada,” said Nick Bontis, Canada Soccer president, in a statement published on the Canada Soccer website.

Waterloo is a first-time host of the Toyota National Championship, one among three Ontario municipalities selected.