Union approves agreement with GRT, now facing final vote from Region of Waterloo

Unifor Local 4304, the union representing Grand River Transit (GRT) has ratified the new tentative agreement with the Region of Waterloo.

A special regional council meeting has been scheduled for Jan 31 at 11 a.m. to approve the deal.

If the council votes in favour, GRT bus service will resume on the morning of Feb 1.

This comes after Unifor Local 4304 and the Region of Waterloo reached a tentative agreement at the bargaining table on Jan 28.

There’s been no municipal bus service in Cambridge, Kitchener or Waterloo since January 21.

The union first rejected the deal from GRT on January 19 and began the official strike two days later.

No details of the latest agreement have been made public.

This is a breaking story. More updates to follow.