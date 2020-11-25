University of Waterloo Appoints a New President

On Nov. 17, 2020, the University of Waterloo announced Dr. Vivek Goel as UW’s seventh president and vice-chancellor.

Dr. Goel’s five-year term will begin on Jul. 1, 2021, when he will replace Feridun Hamdullahpur.

A public health physician, Dr. Goel is a distinguished scholar, recognized in Canada and throughout the world as a leading public-health researcher, a health-services evaluation expert, and a champion for the use of research evidence in health policymaking.

Dr. Goel has held several senior roles at the University of Toronto, including those of Provost and Vice-President of Research and Innovation.

Currently, he is serving on the boards of the Vector Institute, TRIUMF — Canada’s particle accelerator — and the Canadian Institute for Health Information.

“He is uniquely qualified to guide the institution and to bolster our strengths at the intersection of health, society and technology,” Cindy Forbes, chair of UW’s board of governors, said in a release.

Dr. Goel earned his medical degree from McGill University and completed his postgraduate medical training in community medicine at the University of Toronto. He obtained a master’s degree (MSc) in health administration from the University of Toronto and a master’s degree in biostatistics from Harvard University’s School of Public Health.