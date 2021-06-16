Updated Course Selection Process for Fall 2021

On June 3, the Office of the Registrar at the University of Waterloo announced in an email that there will be some changes to the course selection period in light of the hybrid delivery for the fall term.

The course add and drop period will be open from June 9 at 8:15 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on June 22.

Some courses will use the concept of blended classes — including online and in-person activity — with a BLND campus code on Quest. Students are expected to review the undergraduate studies calendar to ensure they select courses according to their degree requirements. The course selection offerings list can also be viewed to see the instruction modes for various courses.

To add courses, sign into Quest from a desktop. Select the subject code and course code for the courses needed and choose an appropriate campus code. For certain majors, core courses might be pre-selected and should not be dropped.