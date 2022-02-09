Updates to UW Library operations

After more than a month of reduced hours and limited capacity due to public health guidelines, UW Libraries are returning to regular operations as of Feb. 7. However, due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the libraries will continue to have set guidelines, including requiring visitors to socially distance and wear masks during their visit.

The most significant changes this week are the extended evening and weekend hours at Dana Porter (DP) and the Davis Center (DC) Library. DP will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends, and DC will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. on weekends. Students will also now have access to book stacks in these libraries. Tanya Snyder, communications manager for the Library, noted that this means, “all floors of the libraries will be open to patrons, including additional study spaces [for students].” As per the new update on the Library website, digital access to their collection via HathiTrust will end and the library will now continue book pick up and mail services. Additionally, access to printers, computers and library help desks will continue to remain open in both DC and DP. Students have access to bookable single and group study rooms in both spaces as well.

Continuing with a hybrid model for support, Snyder stated that one-on-one consultations with librarians will be available primarily online, along with Special Collections & Archives and Geospatial Centre support. Students will have access to some support in person, by appointment. In addition to this, students will continue to have access to the Libraries’ ‘Ask Us’ feature, which includes support by email, chat and text.

When asked about the Library’s contingency plan in case of remote learning and operations, Snyder said, “the Library has pivoted a number of times over the last two years of the pandemic and have solid plans in place to respond to any changes in the public health situation while also maintaining safe, equitable and consistent access to resources and services.” The Library website is regularly updated with the latest information and news on their operations.