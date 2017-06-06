UW Campus Market Garden inaugurates a new plant nursery

The UW Campus Market Garden officially inaugurated the St. Paul’s plant nursery as a new edition to their garden on June 2.

Since 2013, the UW Campus Market Garden has been maintained by students and used by the cafeteria at St Paul’s. At the inauguration, UW Campus Market Garden Managing Director Asha Virdee spoke on the contributions of the UWaterloo community and the importance of the garden.

“Having a plant nursery was an idea that we had back in 2013, but we’ve got funding from Chartwells, who provide food for the cafeteria at St Paul’s,” said Virdee. “We were able to purchase the greenhouse and set it up this April.”

The nursery will be used to grow seedlings to plant outdoors once the weather is warmer.

According to Virdee, students can get involved with the Market Garden by volunteering. It’s also a great way to learn how to garden.

“We have a Google form that they can fill out for how many hours they want to volunteer per week,” Virdee said. “They’ll get a training session where they’re actually working in the garden … then they will get weekly shifts of however many hours they choose.”