UW creates internship to help Ukrainian students continue their education

The war in Ukraine has halted academics for thousands of students. In response to the war, the University of Waterloo has provided 34 Ukrainian undergraduate and graduate students the opportunity to enroll in an academic internship.

Inspired by a similar initiative at the University of Toronto, engineering professors from UW brought up this program to the Dean of Engineering, Mary Wells, and suggested extending it to UW. 42 applicants were offered a placement, 34 of whom accepted a spot.

The internship will provide students spanning various faculties with hands-on lab tours, academic research opportunities, and artificial intelligence workshops facilitated by the Vector Institute.

Throughout Ontario, post-secondary institutions have risen to support their Ukrainian students. Wilfrid Laurier University is providing affected students with emergency bursaries, counseling services, and immigration counseling. Conestoga College has joined forces with 17 other colleges across Ontario to provide $200,000 in financial relief to UNICEF’s Ukrainian emergency fund.

Western University is also providing six to 12 month research opportunities for visiting students who have been displaced by the war in Ukraine. Several institutions such as Seneca College, Humber College, Centennial College, and George Brown College are providing financial aid and assistance for housing and allocating mental health resources.

George Brown College has allocated $250,000 in additional financial assistance to students who have been affected by hostilities in Ukraine, Russia, and Eastern Europe.