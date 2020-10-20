UW student recognized as one out of ten United Nations Youth Champions

Kirsten Mosey, a UW student, has recently been selected as an United Nations Youth Champion to tie refugee work with the UN goal of global disarmament, and receive training on non-proliferation and arms control.

Mosey, a Political Science student, applied to the United Nations Youth Champions for Disarmament Training in mid-March, assuming that the program may not even run this year due to travel restrictions. Little did she know that she was going to be one of ten applicants, out of 6,000, to be accepted as an UN Global Youth Champion for Disarmament.

She is the only North American student among the recognized Youth Champions.

“It is fascinating to learn about issues of disarmament ,alongside people from all different backgrounds and experiences,” Mosey said.

Mosey described the program, as designed, to bring more awareness to the issue of disarmament, with a special focus on educating youth about the effects of conventional weapons, nuclear weapons, cybersecurity, and more.

“As both the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA) and I believe, youth have solutions to solve the decades-long stalemate of disarmament, and the only way to ensure that the world is truly safe from this threat is to eliminate nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction,” Mosey said.

In being selected to be a part of the innovative learning programme, Mosey will be receiving training, along with the nine other Champions, on the principles of disarmament, and developing a plan to engage the community on issues related to the reduction and limitations of weaponry on a global scale.

“For me,this program is a bit of a departure from my regular field of study, which is political science. Yet, I see disarmament as deeply embedded in many of the political challenges we face today,” Mosey said.

Mosey has had an impressive journey in humanitarian work. Her personal interests lie in refugee politics, resettlement and applying a systems-thinking lens to current issues involving refugees.



“It is clear that weapons and their effects play a huge role in the need to flee one’s home. I am interested in exploring this connection further through the program, as well as educating Canadians about the need for Canada to take a strong stand on disarmament,” Mosey said.