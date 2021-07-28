UW Students Living in Residence must be Vaccinated against COVID-19

On July 22, the University of Waterloo announced that students will be required to be vaccinated in order to live in residence buildings.

The change is based on new advice received from the Region of Waterloo Medical Officer of Health. It also follows an announcement by the Ontario Ministry of Colleges and Universities on July 16 that post-secondary institutions should expect a full return to in-person learning for the fall term.

“We are asking students in residence to aim to be fully vaccinated with both doses before their move-in date and provide us with proof of vaccination,” the July 22 statement read.

The statement also said the university recognizes the short amount of time before students move in, therefore residents must have at least one dose of a Health Canada approved vaccine before moving in. These students are required to get their second dose as soon as possible and provide proof by Nov. 1.

“At Waterloo, we are working with our local public health team to make sure our plans for the fall continue to support your physical and mental health, while ensuring that we can expand in-person experiences for everyone,” the statement read.

Students can expect expanded in-person experiences such as in labs, libraries, student clubs and services as other public health restrictions are lifted. That being said, many students will still experience fully online classes, especially those with majority lecture classes in certain faculties.

Knowing that the Delta variant has had a significant effect on the Waterloo region, especially during recent weeks where overall case volumes have been highest among those aged 20 to 29 years, making sure that students who live in residences have very high rates of vaccination helps protect them and the entire community.

The latest information for UW’s plans for the fall are available on the university’s COVID-19 information website.