UWaterloolife Memories photo contest launched by the W Store and Student Success Office

The W Store and the Student Success Office have launched a photo contest in an effort to relive memories from University of Waterloo campus life.

From May 3 to June 25, all University of Waterloo community members, students, faculty and staff can share their #UWaterlooLife memories with the rest of campus through the submission page.

It is recognized that there is increased difficulty in remembering favorite memories and moments of campus life from individuals who have been off campus for many months. In an effort to help those missing campus to recall University of Waterloo memories, the W Store and the Student Success Office are offering a chance to be featured in the official 2022 University of Waterloo calendar or on the @UWaterloolife Instagram account. Individuals who enter can indicate whether they would like their submission to be considered for the W Store Calendar Contest, the @UWaterloolife Instagram account or both.

From the submissions, 12 photos will be selected and featured in the official 2022 University of Waterloo calendar. Each winner will receive their own copy of the calendar. The photos will also be printed at W Print.

Based on a popular vote by UW community members, one photo will be selected to receive a grand prize of a $100 W Store gift card. This submission will also be featured on the cover of the calendar. The first and second runner-up individuals will receive a $50 W Store gift card and a $25 W Store gift card, respectively.

This contest is being conducted “to help us relive our favorite #UWaterloolife memories,” said the W Store and Student Success Office.