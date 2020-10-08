UW’s first COVID-19 case

UW confirmed its first positive COVID-19 case. It is unknown if the case involved a student or an employee.

Waterloo Public Health notified UW on Monday, Oct. 5, and has been contacting people who have been in close contact with the individual.

“If you have not been identified as a close contact of the individual, you should continue to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and seek testing if needed,” UW said in a statement.

UW introduced its own campus case tracking system on Oct. 1.

“Starting October 1, 2020, the University of Waterloo will post information provided to us by public health units on positive cases of COVID-19 amongst students and employees who attended one of our campuses,” UW said in a statement.

The COVID-19 Testing Centre at Health Services opened on Oct. 1 for students, employees, and postdocs. Individuals showing symptoms can register online to get tested on-campus.

As of Oct. 8, no cases have been reported at the Kitchener, Cambridge, and Stratford campuses.

There have been a total of ten confirmed cases at WLU.

You can track cases on campus here.