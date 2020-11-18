Volunteer Action Centre creates the Pandemic Response Volunteer Program

The Volunteer Action Centre, in collaboration with the Region of Waterloo and area municipalities, has launched the Pandemic Volunteer Program. The program is being implemented to provide assistance and support to local communities and organizations affected by COVID-19.

As per the Volunteer Action Centre website, “the focus of this program is to keep all agencies, registered volunteers, and the people they serve, protected during this state of emergency by offering Workplace Safety and Insurance Board coverage if screened here”.

Individuals aged between 18 to 69 years old can register to volunteer in the program. Volunteers will be added to the pandemic volunteer pool and will be matched with opportunities as they become available. The volunteer pool consists of interested individuals who have been pre-screened to assist agencies during COVID-19.