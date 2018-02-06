Warriors battle against Brock Badgers

The men’s Warriors basketball team took on the Brock Badgers Feb. 3 to no avail.

The most recent installment of a four game losing streak saw the Warriors defeated in a 100 – 78 match against the second place Brock Badgers.

Part of the 19th annual “Fantastic Alumni Day,” Saturday saw a strong lead by the Warriors for the first quarter. The charge was lead by Waterloo-natives Nedim Hodzic and Simon Petrov, who brought the team to a four point lead headed into the third quarter. Despite their efforts, the Warriors were outscored in the final two quarters for the win.

The loss, the game was an improvement on the men’s 40 point loss to Brock on Jan. 27. The team faces their opportunity for redemption next week against McMaster. Game time is at 8 p.m. in Hamilton, on Feb. 7.

The women’s team had more success than the men after a discouraging 27-point loss to Brock on Jan. 27, Feb. 3 saw a heartening 47-44 Warriors basketball victory. This day, which also marked the annual “Fantastic Alumni Day,” saw Yellowknife-native Ann Stewart’s best career game with 21 points and nine rebounds. With six points from Aphia Ward and five from Julia Pavlik, Hilary Ferguson, and Afifa Salad respectively, the women sailed to victory in what marked the team’s second-last home game of the season.

The women played especially strong on the defensive line, forcing 16 turnovers from the Badgers and ranking the women eighth in the Ontario Western Division heading into next week’s game against the McMaster Marauders.

Tip off is at 6 p.m. in Hamilton on Feb. 7.