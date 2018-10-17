Warriors break 15 year curse

by Syed Naqvi

It was a battle between two historic rivals. The stage was set in Columbia Icefield and it was a historic Friday afternoon as Waterloo Warriors Men’s Rugby team triumphed over the Western Mustangs in style for the first time in 15 years.

The score-line was 28-20 in Warriors’ favour. This victory also testifies to the red-hot form Warriors are in right now. This is because their victory against the Mustangs on 5th October was followed their victory against McMaster on 29th September. This means that within the span of a week the Warriors had defeated two of the top teams in the province.

“We knew the history against Western and today was a great opportunity to beat them,” said head coach Tyler Greer. “Western made things tough with their physical play and tough defense. We had a great first half but had to deal with a few injuries to some key players. We showed off our depth and did enough to get a crucial win.”

Mitch Voralek, who has accumulated 78 points in the season and is the current leader of OUA in terms of points, was once again the star of the match as he scored eight points on two penalty goals and a conversion.

This win means that Waterloo moves to 4-2 for the season. With Waterloo Warriors Men’s Rugby team struggling to book a spot in the post-season for the past five seasons, this victory against their archrivals moves them ever closer to a first post-season spot in five seasons.

Waterloo Warriors will play the final game of the season on their home turf against Toronto on Sunday, October 21.