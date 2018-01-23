Warriors conquer the battle of Waterloo

In the battle of Waterloo the Warriors women’s hockey team and the Golden Hawks faced off on Sunday Jan. 21.

The Warriors came out of the battle victorious in a 2-1 shootout victory over the Laurier Golden Hawks.

Against Laurier this season Waterloo has won both games 2-1.

This game marks the second win in a row for the black and gold.

In the first period the score remained empty on both sides but most of the penalties to be had were shelled out here.

Four penalties for the Golden Hawks in the first period helped wear down the opposing team and keep the puck on black and gold sticks.

In the second period, both teams put the pucks past goaltenders. Hannah Miller (Laurier) and Taylor Reimer (Waterloo).

Miller stopped 36 shots and Reimer stopped 26 in the 65 minute game.

The first goal came from Golden Hawks Madison MacCulloch that didn’t go unanswered.

Two minutes later the Warriors scored their first goal from Angela MacDonald with help from Emma Pye and Brooklyn Sarnovsky.

The second period also saw a fifth penalty for the Golden Hawks from Megan Kingston for tripping.

The third period was scoreless for both teams as the clock wound down. There were two penalties in the third for the Warriors by Stephanie Digness and Emma Pye, both minor.

The shootout followed after a tense overtime that neither team could capitalize.

Waterloo scored two goals in the shootout to secure the victory from Samantha Burbridge and Angela MacDonald.

Angela MacDonald made a big difference in the game on Sunday.

MacDonald is a third year arts student from Kitchener, Ontario.

She has a total of three goals this season and three assists for a sum of six points.

This win boosts the Warriors’ stats to 10-6-0; they’re now currently in ninth place just behind Laurentian and in front of UOIT.

The Warriors’ next two home games are against the Ryerson Rams and the Toronto Varsity Blues.

In their last (and only) game against the Rams, the Warriors suffered a 5-2 loss. Here’s to hoping for success in their game on Saturday.

Against the Varsity Blues the black and gold previously won 3-2.

The women hope to continue their winning streak at their Sunday game against the Varsity Blues.

Puck drops at Columbia Ice Fields at 2:30pm on Saturday and Sunday.