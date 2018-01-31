Warriors defeated in back-to-back home games

The women’s hockey team played two home games this weekend. Their first was against the Ryerson Rams and the second against the Toronto Varsity Blues.

All of the action for the game came in the second period.

The first goal was scored by Ryerson’s Ailish Forfar early in the second period. The Warriors retaliated with their own first goal late in the second from Captain Amy Barnard, assisted by Emma Pye and Cynthia Cavanagh.

Goaltending by Stephanie Sluys for the home team kept the women in the game, making 26 stops.

The final goal was scored by the Rams’ Kayla Karbonik with help from Emma Low-A-Chee. The result of the match was a 2-1 loss for the Warriors.

Their second game started off more hopeful, facing off against their rivals the Varsity Blues from the University of Toronto.

The action came late in the first with Toronto’s Kassie Roache drawing first blood on goaltender Stephanie Sluys.

Waterloo immediately responded seconds later with a goal by Samantha Burbridge assisted by Maryn Caragata and Stephanie Digness.

Stephanie Sluys net-minded again for the second game and saved 28 shots against the competitive Varsity Blues.

The rest of the game saw no scoring from the Warriors as Toronto went on to score one powerplay and two regular goals for a final score of 4-1 for the Varsity Blues.

With these two losses, the Warrior women stand at ninth place while Ryerson holds firm at sixth and Toronto in fifth.

The Warriors needed all the points they could get to help them secure a playoff spot this past weekend.

They take to the road to face the UOIT Ridgebacks and the current first place team, the Queen’s Gaels.

Their next home game is Feb. 10 at 7 p.m against the Western Mustangs at CIF. Admission is free for University of Waterloo students.