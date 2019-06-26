Warriors dominate President’s Golf tournament

The 19th annual President’s Golf Tournament at Westmount Golf and Country (G&C) Club proved again to be one of the most effective fundraisers for an exceptionally good cause. The tournament’s primary focus is to raise money for the Warriors Excellence Fund.

The Warriors Excellence Fund primarily provides financial support to teams and student athletes that tour the country and the world for their sporting endeavours.

The fund is also responsible for the Women’s Sport Initiative, which provides professional development opportunities for female coaches.

Roly Webster, director of Athletics and Recreation, thanked all the people involved in the tournament.

“We could not be more thankful to our incredibly generous participants, sponsors and donors, that support our student-athletes.”

Webster recognized the importance of the tournament for student athletes and thanked the community for their generosity .

“It is such an impactful day for our student-athletes who experience the benefits through the success of the tournament. It seems every year more and more companies step up in our region and we are forever grateful to those who provide key funds for two very important priorities in our department,” he said.

This year, the tournament raised $70,000.

Over the past nineteen years this tournament has accrued more than $1.1 million through fundraising for the Warriors Excellence Fund.

This amount is testament to the generosity of the local Kitchener-Waterloo community as well as the fact that people in this locality believe that they can drive immense and meaningful change.