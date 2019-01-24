Warriors dominate the weekend

On Jan. 19, both Waterloo’s men’s and women’s hockey teams were in action at Columbia Icefield Arena. The Women’s Team defeated the Brock Badgers by a score of 4-1, while the men took care of business against the Windsor Lancers 5-1.

The women opened the scoring late in the first period, as Dollee Meigs scored her team-leading seventh goal on the powerplay. The Badgers tied it up in the middle of the second when Cassidy Maplethorpe put the puck away in a goalmouth scramble. The score remained tied at 1-1 until midway through the third period, when the Warriors scored three goals in the span of six minutes. Samantha Burbridge, Brooklyn Sarnovsky, and Selena Dirven all scored as the Bagers were unable to respond. Forward Taytum Clairmont finished the game with three assists. Goaltender Amanda Smith was very strong in net, stopping 30 of 31 shots on route to her seventh victory of the season.

Shortly after watching the women take care of business, the men’s team took the ice against the Windsor Lancers. While the women dominated the end of their game, the men got off to a blistering start, as forward Michael Morgan scored just 21 seconds into the game. Jack Scanlan (twice) and Markson Bechtold would also find the back of the net in the first period, as the Warriors headed into the break up 4-1. Cam Nicoll finished off a pretty passing play in the third period as the Warriors won by a score of 5-1. Scanlan and Morgan both finished the game with three points. Goaltender Trevor Martin turned aside 23 shots in a stellar performance to help earn the victory. The win takes the team to 5-1 in their last seven games as they make a push for a playoff spot in tight OUA West Division.

It was also Bell Let’s Talk Day for the hockey teams at CIF, as UW Athletics sold gear and other merchandise in an effort to raise funds for the charity. Bell has partnered with the OUA to help raise awareness and break the stigma surrounding mental illness among athletes. The national Bell Let’s Talk Day is on Jan. 25.

Both teams have crucial games ahead as they aim to secure spots in the playoffs spots. The women will be in action on Jan. 25 against the Ryerson Rams (away), while the men will face off against the York Lions (away) that same day.