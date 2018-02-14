The Warriors took on Windsor and Western this past weekend in the hopes of making their way up the rankings and into a playoff spot.

On Feb. 9, they played the Lancers in Windsor. The game was high action with each team giving all that they could racing against the clock to be one up on the other team before the final buzzer.

The game came down to the last few minutes of the third period where the Lancers got the final goal of the night and secured their win over the Warriors, 5-4.

Emma Pye scored a brilliant hat trick out of the Warriors’ four goals, while rookie Selena Dirven got a triple assist.

Their second game of the weekend was against the Western Mustangs on senior night, five Warriors will be leaving the team at the end of this season. All five: Stephanie Digness, Rachel Marriott, Stepahnie Sluys, Dana Fairbarn, and Amy Barnard were honoured before puck drop.

For the first half of the game the Warriors held the lead until the game went sideways and the Mustangs picked up three goals to best the black and gold.

Their next home game is against Nipissing on Feb. 16 at 5:00 p.m. As always, home games are free for UW students.

Photo taken by Thilina Krishnanand