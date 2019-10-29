Warriors find success in playoffs

Despite being very young, the 2019-20 OUA season has already seen UW’s sports teams capture the attention of many across the province.

Some teams built off the success of their last season, while others were fueled by new rookies who haven taken their teams to new heights. But no matter the path, the final result has been the same: success.

Last year, UW quarterback Tre Ford was named OUA MVP after setting the OUA record with a 74.1 completion percentage. Ford has been just as dominant en route to the playoffs this year, throwing for 2,383 yards and 16 touchdowns.

This year, Ford has received help from running back Dion Pellerin, who has taken a leap in his fourth year and shown he is capable of taking over games on his own.

Ford, Pellerin, and the rest of the Warriors’ football team took on the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees on Oct. 26 for their OUA quarterfinal matchup. UW’s offence dominated from the opening kickoff, scoring early and often en route to a 44-21 victory.

The Warriors’ defence, which had been the team’s weakness all season, stifled the Gee-Gees’ attack. Most notable was linebacker Kurtis Gray, who had two sacks, a pass breakup, and a 76-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter which sealed the victory.

The Warriors advanced to the OUA semifinals and will take on the undefeated Western Mustangs on Nov. 2 in London. When the two teams met earlier this season, Western just squeezed by with a 45-42 victory at home.

The UW Field Hockey team joined the football team in the win column this weekend, capturing the OUA bronze medal over the York Lions. It’s the team’s first medal in five years.

The Warriors had lost their semi-final matchup versus Guelph the day before but rebounded spectacularly to earn the 1-0 victory.

Goalkeeper Marley Downing turned away every shot she faced and Miranda Hunter scored the game’s only goal on a penalty corner in the third quarter.

With almost every player returning next season, the Warriors have their sights set on capturing the gold medal.

UW’s women’s cross country team joined in on the OUA success, as rookie Izzy Thornton-Bott finished in fifth place at the OUA Championships in Hamilton.

She ran the 8 km course in 28:26, helping the team to a sixth place finish. It was the team’s best finish in over a decade.

Thornton-Bott was named the OUA Female Rookie of the Year and a first-team all-star for her outstanding performance this season.

The cross country team will travel to Kingston in two weeks for the U Sports National Championship meet.