Warriors hockey home games to mark on your calendar Catch the Warriors on the ice while they’re still in season

Are you even Canadian if you don’t watch or support hockey? Whether or not you can skate, consider adorning yourself with black and gold and head to one of these upcoming Warriors men’s and women’s hockey home games to support your fellow University of Waterloo students.

Warriors women’s hockey team

Nov. 26, 2021 at 7 p.m. vs. Western Mustangs

Make your way down to the Columbia Icefield (CIF) Arena to support the Warriors women’s hockey team against the Mustangs. Waterloo is coming off of a pre-season exhibition game-high, winning 6-3 against Western at a home game on Oct. 17.

Jan. 8, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. vs. Ontario Tech Ridgebacks

This exhibition game will see the Warriors battle it out against the Ridgebacks for the first time in almost two years. At their last meet-up, Ontario Tech scored with 17 seconds remaining in the third period, finishing the game with a 5-4 loss for Waterloo.

Jan. 14, 2022 at 4 p.m. vs. Brock Badgers

The last time the Warriors’ women’s hockey team played the Badgers was Feb. 8, 2020, where the Warriors lost with a mere 1-0 final score. Waterloo and Brock play two back-to-back games, with the teams heading to St. Catharines on Jan. 15.

Feb. 4, 2022 at 7 p.m. vs. Guelph Gryphons

The Warriors women’s hockey team finally meets with the Gryphons once again, after winning their last home game against Guelph on Nov. 19. Waterloo is on a four-game win streak against Guelph so far, but that might change when the Warriors play the Gryphons in Guelph on Feb. 2.

Feb. 12, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. vs. Laurier Golden Hawks

The last time the Warriors played their crosstown rivals at home was Nov. 6, with Waterloo winning 2-0. They are currently on a four-game win streak against the Golden Hawks, but all that can change at their first meet-up of the new year on Jan. 20 at Laurier.

Feb. 18, 2022 at 7 p.m. vs. Windsor Lancers

The next time the Warriors women’s hockey team plays the Lancers at home will be in one of two back-to-back games, with the second happening in Windsor on Feb. 19.

Feb. 25, 2022 at 7 p.m. vs. Western Mustangs

In another back-to-back set of games, the Warriors host the Mustangs in late-February. This is one of the last games of the regular season, so a lot will be riding on both teams before the playoffs.

Mar. 5, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. vs. Brock Badgers

To end off their regular season, the Warriors will play the Badgers on Alumni Day at the CIF Arena. A win in this contest could give the team momentum for a playoff run.

Warriors men’s hockey team

Nov. 27, 2021 at 7 p.m. vs. Guelph Gryphons

The Warriors’ men’s hockey team and the Gryphons last met on Nov. 5, where Waterloo won with a nail-biting goal in shootouts. They’ll be making up for lost time with two games just days apart, first battling it out in Guelph on Nov. 25.

Dec. 4, 2021 at 4 p.m. vs. Windsor Lancers

The Warriors’ last two home games against the Lancers weren’t very successful, with their most recent meet-up at CIF arena on Nov. 20 seeing a 3-1 loss. The last time the Warriors won against the Lancers at home was when Windsor forfeited, so hopefully Waterloo will be able to beat them at home for real.

Jan. 15, 2022 at 7 p.m. vs. Laurier Golden Hawks

The next home game for the Warriors men’s hockey team isn’t until the start of the winter 2022 term, but they’ll be hosting the Golden Hawks just two days after playing against them at Laurier on Jan. 13. Waterloo hasn’t been doing too well against Laurier — they lost their last regular season and their exhibition game to the Golden Hawks in fall 2021 alone. Maybe 2022 will be the year for redemption.

Jan. 21, 2022 at 7 p.m. vs. Western Mustangs

In the first of two back-to-back games against the Mustangs, the Warriors hope to redeem themselves after a devastating 5-2 loss in London on Nov. 12. They’ll be playing at Western on Jan. 22.

Feb. 5, 2022 at 7 p.m. vs. Guelph Gryphons

After the Warriors’ women’s hockey team play the Gryphons on Feb. 4, the men’s teams take the ice in what will be the second back-to-back game following their meet-up in Guelph the day before.

Feb. 17, 2022 at 7 p.m. vs. Laurier Golden Hawks

The Waterloo rivals meet again just days after the women’s teams face-off. This will be the first time the Warriors’ men’s hockey team plays the Golden Hawks in a month, and their last time during the regular season.

Feb. 26, 2022 at 7 p.m. vs. Western Mustangs

In their last game of the regular season, the Warriors face-off against the Mustangs in back-to-back games on Feb. 25 in London and Feb. 26 at the CIF Arena. The team is hoping to end off strong to propel them into the playoffs.

If you’re interested in attending the away games or finding out more about the Warriors men’s and women’s hockey teams, head to the Warriors athletics website.