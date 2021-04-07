Warriors join U SPORTS’ Virtual University Swimming Challenge

The Waterloo Swim team has recently joined in on the U SPORTS virtual swimming challenge that kicked off on Feb. 27. The 2021 challenge is in partnership with Swimming Canada and runs until Apr. 4.

Over the past five weeks, swimmers have been racing in their home pools in races such as the 50m Freestyle, 100m freestyle, 50m Backstroke, and many more.

The individual and relay results are being updated regularly at swimming.ca. As of Mar. 30, UBC, Dalhousie, and UofT are sweeping most of the top spots. But now, the Warriors are aiming to take some top spots on the leaderboard.

Twenty swimmers in the UWaterloo swim program joined in on the virtual challenge on Wednesday, Mar. 31, giving them 5 days to get their entries in. As of Feb. 23, the Warrior Swimmers have been swimming again in preparation for the event.

All are welcome to this U SPORTS event. It is not considered an official national championship, so swimmers aren’t limited to a qualifying time in order to compete. All swim races will be run in a short course – 25 metre – format. The swimmer with the best time for each race will be counted in the final rankings.

Swimming.ca will be regularly updating the leaderboards for both men and women swimmers until the competition closes on Apr. 4.