Warriors mount an unreal comeback

by Syed Naqvi

After 2 consecutive losses against Ryerson and Western in the opening two games of the season, Waterloo Warriors Men’s Hockey finally got a win against at Laurier Golden Hawks. And the victory against Golden Hawks was nothing short of remarkable. Warriors came back from 2-0 down in the first period to turn the score-line to 3-2 in their favour in the second period.

The Golden Hawks started the game at the Columbia Icefield extremely well and they were rewarded instantly, after Lucas Batt scored from a rebound to make the scoreboard read 1-0 in the favour of Golden Hawks. And then just before the conclusion of the first period Anthony Conti doubled the lead of Golden Hawks by tapping in from close range. Julian Sime, of the Warriors, was by far the best player for Warriors during the first period as a he made a string of brilliant saves. The fact that both of Golden Hawks’ goals were scored from rebounds is testament to the fact that Sime is literally a wall standing in front of the Warriors’ goal.

Warriors started the second period rejuvenated and this was proven immediately as Markson Bechtold halved Golden Hawks’ lead in the first 30 seconds. And Sime continued his excellent form from the first period as he made a game defining save in the second period to deny Jeremy Pullara. Sime’s virtuosity in front of the goal spurred a change in the Warriors as they attacked Golden Hawks with a renewed motivation. And yet again they capitalised on their goal-scoring opportunity as Cam Nicoll score the game-tying goal. The late stages of the second period saw Warriors complete their unreal comeback and it was Nicoll again, at the right place and at the right time, to drive the puck the puck home. The scoreboard read 3-2 in favour of Warriors.

After the second period the game was quite cagey as Warriors, with Sime leading from behind, to defend their slender lead. And Sime yet again made some brilliant, as he proved again and again to be the fort that Golden Hawks just couldn’t penetrate. And rightly so, Sime was the star of the show as he parried an unreal 27 shots directed at the Warriors’ goal.

Warriors recorded their first victory in the 2018-2019 season and, with Sime as their goaltender, they have a real chance to win trophies this season.