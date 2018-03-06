Warriors rammed out of volleyball playoffs

The men’s Warriors volleyball team completed their 2017-18 season in the quarter finals of the playoffs on Mar. 4 after a defeat from the Ryerson Rams. The game, held at the Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto, was a close one where each team struck back with great ferocity and refused to give in down to the last point. The ball hit the floor on the Warriors side and then it was game over in the last set of the season. Waterloo won the first and third sets but the second, fourth and fifth were given to Ryerson.

Waterloo shelled out 50 kills in the match while the Rams bested them with a grand total of 66. Ryerson won the final set 15-9. A few of the men were leaving the team, this was their final season. Aiden Simone, Braden Cok, and Jordan McConkey played their final sets of the season.

This will be the first time in four years that Waterloo won’t be heading to the OUA final four.

The women’s Warriors also played their final game of the season against the Ryerson Rams. In the women’s league the Rams are the top seeded team and haven’t lost a game in their 2017-18 season. The Rams will go on to host the OUA final four.

The Warriors took the lead in the first set but couldn’t combat Ryerson’s balanced and powerful attack. The black and gold suffered defeat in just three sets without the luck of winning a single one. The Warriors will be saying goodbye to senior player Kayla Wierts, who had a five year career with team.

The Warriors volleyball teams continue to develop and improve as seasons go on, making it farther and farther each year. To all of the volleyball players that the black and gold doesn’t have the honour of sharing another game with again, thank you for your hard work and dedication to the teams to help make them what they are.