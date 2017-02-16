Waterloo goes gold for 2017 Feds elections

The results of the 2017 Feds election were revealed Feb. 16 at 12 p.m. in the SLC’s lower atrium.

Current Feds president Chris Lolas opened the announcements by thanking elections officer Reba Nauth, the candidates who ran for positions, and the students who voted. The total voter turnout this year was 15.28 per cent of the student body, considerably large for UW student elections and notably higher than the nine per cent voter turnout of 2016.

Team Gold proved to be the popular candidates, sweeping each category. Andrew Clubine won 2,836 of the VP education votes, compared to Heather Bone’s 1,219 . Gold’s Jill Knight received 2,190 votes, earning more than Reboot’s Andrew Zettel (who received 1,106 votes) and independent Jazbel Wang (with 915 votes). Brian Schwan was re-elected to the VP operations and finance position with 2,852 votes, while his opponent Joshua Voskamp received 1,225 votes.

Finally, Antonio Brieva was elected as Feds president, with 2,974votes to Caleb Voskamp’s 1,297.

The Feds Senate election results were also announced. Grant Mitchell, who received 293 votes compared to Jason Small’s 205 votes, claimed the engineer senate seat. Matthew Gerrits took the senate at-large seat, receiving 1,626 votes to Nickta Jowhari’s 897.

Finally, the environment council seats went to Stephanie Ye-Mowe (168 votes) and Rebecca George (111 votes), edging out Lisa Glutting (72 votes).

Expect quotes from the newly-elected Feds candidates soon.