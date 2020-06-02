Waterloo Region COVID-19 recovery rate lower than Ontario average

David Yin
Graphic by Candice Cheng

The values shown in this article reflect the status of the COVID-19 pandemic on May 29, 2020 and may differ from current numbers. 

Throughout Ontario, the COVID-19 pandemic has been a struggle to contain. 

How does Waterloo Region  which includes Waterloo, Kitchener, and the surrounding areas compare with the rest of the province?

Areas Recovery Rate
Wellington-Guelph 88.82%
Durham Region 80.49%
Niagara Region 85.06%
Essex-Windsor 76.86%
Simcoe-Muskoka 79.70%
Hamilton 74.18%
Toronto 71.54%
Halton 72.83%
Ottawa 72.52%
Waterloo Region 70.01%
York Region 71.02%
Peel Region 73.28%
Middlesex-London 52.11%
Ontario 77.10%
Canada 51.30%

As of May 29, there were 1,099 total confirmed cases in the Waterloo Region, or approximately 0.21 per cent of the region’s population, with Kitchener receiving the highest number of cases. In comparison, Toronto, the most infected region in Ontario, currently has 10,901 cases, making up 40 per cent of Ontario’s 27,210 cases and 0.40 per cent of the city’s total population.

Out of Waterloo Region’s 1,099 cases, 797 have recovered, yielding a recovery rate of approximately 73 per cent. However, the recovery rate in Waterloo Region is quite below Ontario’s overall recovery rate of 77 per cent, as well as Toronto’s recovery rate of 74 per cent.

Census Divisions Population (2016) Confirmed Cases Recoveries Deaths
Canada 37,590,000 85,092 43,649 6,453
Ontario 13,448,494 27,210 20,983 2,230
Toronto 2,731,571 10,901 8,086 810
Peel Region 1,381,739 4,486 3,267 274
York Region 1,109,909 2,384 1,747 202
Ottawa 934,243 1,937 1,559 240
Durham Region 645,862 1,435 1,103 173
Halton Region 548,435 635 564 25
Hamilton 536,917 667 467 36
Waterloo Region 535,154 1,099 797 113
Simcoe Muskoka 479,650 468 373 36
Middlesex-London 455,526 520 372 52
Niagara Region 447,888 636 541 59
Essex-Windsor 398,953 950 495 63
Wellington-Guelph 222,726 383 272 35

In addition, Waterloo Region has accumulated 113 deaths since the pandemic arrived, resulting in a death rate of approximately 10 per cent of all cases in the region. This number is surprisingly high compared to Ontario’s average death rate of 8 per cent and Toronto’s average of 7 per cent.

Census Divisions Ongoing Cases Percentage of Cases Cases per 100,000 People Recovery Rate Death Rate
Canada 34,990 0.23% 226.37 51.30% 7.58%
Ontario 3,997 0.20% 202.33 77.12% 8.20%
Toronto 2,005 0.40% 399.07 74.18% 7.43%
Peel Region 945 0.32% 324.66 72.83% 6.11%
York Region 435 0.21% 214.79 73.28% 8.47%
Ottawa 138 0.21% 207.33 80.49% 12.39%
Durham Region 159 0.22% 222.18 76.86% 12.06%
Halton Region 46 0.12% 115.78 88.82% 3.94%
Hamilton 164 0.12% 124.23 70.01% 5.40%
Waterloo Region 189 0.21% 205.36 72.52% 10.28%
Simcoe Muskoka 59 0.10% 97.57 79.70% 7.69%
Middlesex-London 96 0.11% 114.15 71.54% 10.00%
Niagara Region 36 0.14% 142.00 85.06% 9.28%
Essex-Windsor 392 0.24% 238.12 52.11% 6.63%
Wellington-Guelph 76 0.17% 171.96 71.02% 9.14%

However, cumulative numbers may not accurately reflect the current state of the COVID-19 situation, especially if significantly fewer people are being infected now compared to the past few weeks.

Waterloo Region’s infection rate has decreased overall since the area received 51 new cases on Apr. 11. To contrast, the region has gained no more than 05  new cases since May 17.

Quebec remains Canada’s most infected province with 49,702 cases or 0.61 percent of Quebec’s population, 4,302 of them have died from the virus.

Canada has recently surpassed China in terms of infections, with 88,845 cases, 6,918 of which have resulted in death.

Population figures were gathered from Canada’s 2016 census and could thus differ from local government statistics. COVID-19 data was obtained from the official website of each region and its respective health units. Confirmed cases were used over total cases whenever possible. Data discrepancies could result from border differences across regions, among other factors.

