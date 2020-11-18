What does moving into Orange Zone mean for Waterloo?

With the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases, the Ontario government has announced that Waterloo Region will face stricter COVID-19 restrictions beginning Nov. 16, 2020.

At the beginning of November, Ontario introduced a new colour-coded tier system that laid down when to enforce lockdowns and closures.

The region will be moving from the yellow zone, aimed to protect, to the orange zone, which focuses on restricting, in accordance with the province’s new province’s new COVID-19 colour-coded tiered system.

This will further limit operating hours, liquor sales, seating, and indoor capacity at restaurants and bars, while also imposing tighter restrictions on gyms, malls, and events.

The region is now recording a weekly incidence rate of 46 per 100,000, a positivity rate of 3.6 per cent, and a reproductive rate of 1.9.

At the time of its introduction, the new colour-coded tiered system placed Waterloo Region in the green – prevent category. On the afternoon of Nov. 6, 2020, the province announced that the Region was moving from the green to yellow category.