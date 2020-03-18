Waterloo residences ask students to leave as COVID-19 pandemic halts the academic mission

All food services on campus have been closed and non-essential UW staff are being asked to stay home.

This, under the broader umbrella of Canada closing the border to all non-Canadian or non-permanent residents.

The university has announced that it is suspending all events that are non-vital for the academic goals of the students.

The athletics and recreation buildings were closed effective Mar. 15, 2020.

This includes both the Physical Activities Complex (PAC) as well as Columbia Icefield (CIF) and this closure will be in effect until fur- ther notice.

All registered programs, varsity practices and workouts, facility rentals, and March Break/Specialty camps to do with these facilities are cancelled effective immediate- ly until the end of the term.