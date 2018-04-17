Waterloo Warrior fatally stabbed 23-year-old wide receiver, Lam Diing died in hospital Sunday

The Waterloo Warriors have lost a teammate and friend.

Lam Diing, a 23-year-old wide receiver was fatally stabbed Saturday night.

Waterloo Regional Police said Diing was with friends at a home on Kenora Avenue in Kitchener when police were called, just after midnight because a fight started outside.

When police arrived Diing was bleeding from a stab wound to the neck.

He died in hospital in the early morning hours Sunday.

Nicholas Salim Ndayisenga, 22, faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection to Diing’s death.

Police say the men knew each other.

Diing caught 7 passes for 89 yards and 1 touchdown in 2017.

He was also invited to the Canadian Football League’s regional combine earlier this year.

“Lam’s passing will be felt by our entire campus community and most directly by the members of our football program,” Feridun Hamdullahpur, president and vice-chancellor at Waterloo said.

“Our hearts go out to Lam’s family. The University will provide any and all assistance it can to them in their time of grief.”

A statement from the University of Waterloo said Diing was in his third year in the Faculty of Arts and was a member of the varsity football program.



“The connection Lam had to many of his fellow student-athletes and coaches is why this is devastating to so many of us,” Roly Webster, director of athletics and recreation at UW said.

“We will now need to draw on the collective strength of the Warrior family to support each other as we grieve this loss.”

“Lam was a tremendous student athlete who made those around him better with his work ethic and glowing smile,” Chris Bertoia, head coach of Waterloo’s football program added.

“The Waterloo football family expresses our deepest sympathies to those who knew Lam, who will be forever missed on and off the field.”

The university is proving anyone who needs support counselling services. For more information contact one of the following resources.

Counselling Services – 519-888-4567 ext. 32655

Here 24/7 – 1-844-437-3247

Health Services – Student Medical Clinic – 519-888-4096

Grand River Hospital – 519-749-4300

St. Mary’s Hospital – 519-744-3311

Good2Talk – 1-866-925-5454

Crisis Services Canada – 1-833-456-4566 or by text 45645

Employee and Family Assistance Provider (Homewood Health): 1-800-663-1142

Occupational Health: Linda Brogden at ext. 36264 or Karen Parkinson at ext. 30338