Waterloo Warriors: Winter 2022 highlights 

Football

A team that has been on the ascendancy for the last couple of years was looking to reach the next level this year. They had a strong start to the season before falling into a mid-season slump and ended up needing a last game win to make it into the postseason. In the playoffs they faced Western and after an explosive start they were unfortunately beaten, going out in the first round.

Off the field there’s been a lot of action for the team with several players being invited to scouting combines and training camps. Tre Ford won the Warriors Male Athlete of the Year, the 2022 OUA Male Athlete of the Year, and the 2021 Hec Crighton trophy for the most outstanding player in U SPORTS. He was drafted eighth overall by the Edmonton Elks while his twin brother Tyrell was drafted in the second round by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 2022 CFL draft.

Women’s Hockey

The women’s hockey team had a dominant season finishing with 13 wins in the regular season and only two losses. That was despite having their season interrupted by an extra long Christmas break due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Unfortunately in the one-off style playoff games that this season prescribed, they fell to Western 1-2 despite playing at home and having a 3-1 record against the Mustangs during the regular season.

Women’s Curling

The women’s curling team hosted the OUA tournament after a delayed season due to pandemic restrictions. The team made good use of the home ice advantage and went 5-1 to make it to the finals. In the end, they faced cross town rivals Laurier and came up just short with the Golden Hawks taking the 5-4 win. An OUA silver was a very worthy result for such a strong performance.

Track and Field

The Track and Field team had two stand-out performances at the national level this year. Both Hannah Blair and Immanuel Onyemah won gold medals in their respective events at the OUA finals. At the national level, Blair managed to win a silver medal in the pentathlon and a bronze in the high jump. Onyemah took silver in the 60 metre sprint.