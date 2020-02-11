In Photos: Waterloo Wet’suwet’en solidarity march

Indigenous community, climate activists, UW students and various members of the KW community united on Feb. 10, 2020 to march in solidarity for the Wet’suwet’en.

The march started at DP and made its way towards Waterloo City Council.

Photo by Jansher SaeedThe march supported the Wet’suwet’en people whose traditional territory has recently been secured for the pipeline by the RCMP, as instructed by a court order.

The Wet’suwet’en have been protesting against the construction of the Trans Mountain Pipeline on their traditional territory since late 2019.