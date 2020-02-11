In Photos: Waterloo Wet’suwet’en solidarity march

By
Jansher Saeed
-
0
Photo by Jansher Saeed

Indigenous community, climate activists, UW students and various members of the KW community united on Feb. 10, 2020 to march in solidarity for the Wet’suwet’en.

Photos by Jansher Saeed

The march started at DP and made its way towards Waterloo City Council.

Photo by Jansher SaeedThe march supported the Wet’suwet’en people whose traditional territory has recently been secured for the pipeline by the RCMP, as instructed by a court order.

Photo by Jansher Saeed

The Wet’suwet’en have been protesting against the construction of the Trans Mountain Pipeline on their traditional territory since late 2019.

Photo by Jansher Saeed
Photo by Jansher Saeed
Photo by Jansher Saeed
Photo by Jansher Saeed
Photo by Jansher Saeed
Photo by Jasnher Saeed
Photo by Jansher Saeed

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.