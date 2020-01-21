What are your thoughts on WUSA’s welcome week?

“Food and opportunities to meet more people are big ones for me. For meeting people, I think events should be made in a way that students get to meet more like minded people. That way they can have a better chance of making better friendships. I don’t think that many people I met in welcome week are still my friends or will be that close in the future.”

“Definitly think better events would have helped. I wasn’t really motivated to attend a lot of the events, I don’t know, probably because they were not as appealing to me. Maybe they could ask students what kindoff events they want for their welcome week, I think that would make a big diffrence. Other than that I had a good experience.”

“I think WUSA should plan more parties for their welcome week. I think if they did that it would make welcome week much more exciting. I feel like that is the main thing that was lacking in my experience at welcome week because if that had been there, I think I would have had the opporutunity to meet so many more people.”

“I feel like more food or better food for welcome week would have been a good addition. I found that I didn’t like the food as much and just having more variety and more options would have been nice. It would just have helped me enjoy the week a bit more.”