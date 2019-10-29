What do you think will be the most popular Halloween costume?

“I think with the release of the Joker (movie) a couple of weeks ago, I really believe it will be the most popular Halloween costume. Great way to show off your makeup skills…I’ve already seen a lot of people on their stories posting pictures of them in Joker makeup.”

“I think the most common Halloween costume will be animals, like cats, dogs, bunnies, or a devil or angel.”

“I think the most common Halloween costume will be something related to Game of Thrones because it just ended this year, and I’m pretty sure some people are still in the spirit.”

“Probably Joker, to be honest.”

“I think the most popular Halloween costume this year will be bubble tea.”