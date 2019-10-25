What to do in KW this weekend

The Mayor’s Souper Sampler – Cambridge

Cambridge City Hall will be host to this annual fall fundraiser. Come out and support your

community – local restaurants will be providing soup on site. Proceeds will be going to

Community Support Connections – a charity that helps more than 7,500 seniors and adults with disabilities. The event will be happening on Saturday, Oct 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Celebrate Diwali

The Festival of Lights is a celebration of light over darkness, celebrated by South Asians all over the world. The Waterloo Public Library is hosting its own Diwali celebration at the John M. Harper Branch on Saturday, October 26 at 10 am.

Kitchener Fall Craft Show and Market

Come on out and get a head start on Christmas shopping with the Kitchener Craft Show and Market. There’s plenty of goods to buy – or eat. Admission is $4.00, and the event will be taking place at the Sunbridge Hotel and Conference Center on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Pool Night/Pub Night

Looking to meet new people? Come to The Break Room for the Kitchener-Waterloo Social

Meetup. From bowling to pub crawls to billiards, you’ll certainly meet some new friends. The meetup will be on Saturday Oct. 26 from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 pm. Event is 19+.

Walk the Talk – Vault Tour

The Kitchener-Waterloo Art gallery hosts some 4,200 works of art. But what really goes on

behind the scenes? How does the gallery manage such a massive collection? Take the tour and find out. Register at kwag.ca, event fees are $11.30.

Share the Gift of Sight and Sound

Musicians from the Beckett School of Music will be performing at the Registry Theatre. Funds will be going towards Share the Gift of Sight, a program that provides financial assistance to people who require treatment at the School of Optometry and the Vision Science Clinic. The concert will be taking place at Registry Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 3 pm. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the door or online at registrytheatre.ca.

Canadian Wildlife of the Year Photography Exhibit

Interested in photography or animals? The Canadian Museum of Nature has set up a striking display of animals in their exhibition on wildlife photography. The exhibit will be open at Schneider Haus Historic Site on Saturday, Oct 26 from 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday, Oct 27 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

KFUN Halloween Dance Party

Let’s have some K-FUN! (Horrible pun, I know.) 99.5 KFUN will be hosting a dance party to the best music of the 70s, 80s and 90s. Come in your costumes and dance the night away. The dance will be happening at Maxwell’s Concerts and Events, doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the event is 19+. Get your tickets at iheartradio.ca/kfun-99-5.

Cheese Club Late Thanksgiving Potluck

Our very own Cheese Club will be hosting a late Thanksgiving dinner potluck! The only payment required is a plate of food of your own, doesn’t have to be cheese related. The event will be happening on Saturday, Oct 26 at MC Coffee and Donuts, on the third floor. Technically, it’s between Canadian Thanksgiving and American Thanksgiving. It still counts, right?

Prohibition Warehouse’s 1st Annual Halloween Party

The newest addition to Uptown Waterloo, the Prohibition Warehouse will be hosting its 1st

annual Halloween Party! Come for a night of drinks and music, featuring special drinks, free

pizza, and a costume contest with $200 as the prize! The event will be happening at the

Prohibition Warehouse (56 King Street N) on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct 26 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.