What to do in KW this weekend From Oktoberfest to geocaching to swing dancing

Oktoberfest – Bingemans/Concordia Club

Oktoberfest is a celebration of Bavarian culture and food. Stemming from its foundation on German immigrants, Waterloo’s Oktoberfest is considered the second biggest in the world (next to Munich, Germany) with at least 700,000 visitors every year. The Concordia Club and Schwaben Club will host these festivities. Be quick – the last day is Saturday, Oct. 19.

Oktoberfest Car Show – the Inn of Waterloo

Are you a fan of classic cars? The Inn of Waterloo is hosting the 22nd Annual Car Show this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There’s great food and entertainment sponsored by 99.5 CKKW FM.

Oktoberfest Barrel Race

Uptown Waterloo will also be holding a barrel race in the spirit of Oktoberfest. Get three buddies and sign up online to participate in this event to win prize packages. A portion of the event proceedings will help out the Waterloo Humane Society. The race will take place on Sunday Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

2019 K-W Art Walk

A yearly exhibition of the local artists of the Kitchener-Waterloo area, artists will be able to show off their work for viewers to buy. From photography and paintings to ceramics and jewelry, come out and support your local artists! The walk will be spread out over several Waterloo and Kitchener neighbourhoods, so check out centralartwalk.com for the full map!

Monthly West Coast Swing Dance

The Waterloo Westies are hosting a dance for all swing fans! No experience required – lessons will be provided for both beginners and intermediates. Bring your friends for a fun night of West Coast Swing! Doors open at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 19.

2019 NASA Space Apps hackathon – Kitchener Waterloo

NASA Space Apps Challenges is opening up its 8th hackathon. Working on real-world problems, hackers will be taking part in a grueling, non-stop 48 hour challenge. As well, the Canadian Space Agency will be teaming up to offer the chance to win prizes. The event will be taking place at Communitech at the Tannery from Friday, Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. to Sunday, Oct. 20. At 6 pm.

International Student Breakfast Seminars

Sponsored by Athletics and Recreation, International Students can learn how physical activity can help your academics. Come in active gear! The event will be taking place on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 11 am in CMH Great Hall.

KPL DIY Festival

D-I-Y: Do It Yourself! The KPL is hosting its fifth DIY festival this weekend. Hobbies, skills and crafts are abundant in this fair – why not pick something up? Throughout the day, staff will also host several learning programs. The festival will take place at the Kitchener Central Library from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Geocaching Race

What exactly is geocaching? It’s a global activity that centres on finding a specific set of coordinates to seek containers – otherwise known as “caches”, in those specific locations. The KPL is hosting a Geocaching race – get your friends and race against time! The race will start at the Waterloo Public Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Tamil Cultural Nite

Come celebrate Tamil culture this Saturday. Sponsored by the Region of Waterloo-Guelph Tamil Community, this festival celebrates South Indian and Tamil culture, with drama, dances, food and more! The event will be taking place on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the University of Waterloo’s Humanities Theatre.