What to do in Waterloo Region this October

October is here, and so is midterm season — but hopefully you can find a time to enjoy the season; whether it be classic fall activities such as apple picking, walking around the park to see the autumn colours, or checking out some of the events happening in the region this month.

Oktoberfest

KW Region boasts of a rich history of Germanic culture due to many German-speaking immigrants moving to the area back in the 1800s, so much so that Kitchener used to be called Berlin. Thus, it is no surprise that the largest Oktoberfest outside of Germany is held right here in KW.

This year, the festival will run from Sept. 23 to Oct. 15. Some highlights include:

Willkommen Platz (Oct. 6-9): There will be a German market at King Street in Downtown Kitchener with local vendors, authentic German cuisine and live entertainment. Official keg tapping will also take place here on Friday, Oct. 7 at noon.

Festhallens: Many different venues will be offering Oktoberfest nights featuring Bavarian cuisine, beer and polka music. Price and dates vary with venue. Full list at oktoberfest.ca/festhallen.

Thanksgiving Parade (Oct. 10): The parade will start at the corner of Weber Street and Frederick Street at 8:30 a.m., and make its way through Weber Street before finishing at Bridgeport Plaza at 10 a.m. You can view the parade at any point along the route.

If interested, find the full list of events and details at oktoberfest.ca.

Halloween

Homer Watson Spirit Market and Psychic Sessions (Oct. 14)

Homer Watson House and Gallery will be having a Spirit Market with spirit-themed vendors from 12-4 p.m. The market will be followed by psychic and medium sessions from 4-10 p.m., $75 per session and you must book a timeslot in advance. For more information, visit homerwatson.on.ca/upcoming-events/spirit-season/.

Bingemans Screampark: (October 1, 7-9, 13-16, 20-23, 27-30)

“The most terrifying haunted attraction” is back with six different haunted houses: The Lot, Soulless Swamp, Devil’s Hallows, The Slaughter Shed, Cannibal Carnival and the Blood Bar. One ticket includes entry to all, tickets cost $37.95 – $42.95.



For the cinephiles:

Princess Cinemas will have interactive screenings of the cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show. Dress up, bring your props and get ready to do the time warp. For dates and times, check princesscinemas.com.



Over in Kitchener, Apollo Cinema will be having their “Apolloween” event throughout the month featuring classic horror movies such as Saw, The Shining, Poltergeist (with real paranormal investigators), and many more. For those interested, check out their full schedule at apollocinema.ca.

Other Events

An Evening with Fran Lebowitz (Oct.22)

Join the author and social commentator Fran Lebowitz for a talk and Q&A at THEMUSEUM. Her latest project Pretend It’s a City, directed by Martin Scorsese, came out on Netflix last year. Student tickets are $25 and general tickets are $50. Find tickets at themuseum.ca/events/an-evening-with-fran-lebowitz/.

Bryan Adams (Oct. 11)

Canadian musician Bryan Adams will play at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium Complex on Tuesday, Oct. 11 as a part of the “So Happy It Hurts” tour. Tickets are $20-$115. Tickets are sold on kwtickets.evenue.net.